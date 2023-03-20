South Alabama Baseball

Zach Willingham

 Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

South Alabama junior left-handed pitcher Zach Willingham was injured during the Jaguars’ 5-4 loss at Georgia Southern on Sunday after being hit in the left eye with a line drive. Head coach Mark Calvi said on Monday doctors have said they believe Willingham will make a full recovery but he will be out of action for at least the next two weeks.

Willingham, who transferred to the Jags’ program from Northwest Mississippi Community College, was pitching in relief in the sixth inning of the game Sunday when the accident occurred. After he was struck he received immediate attention from trainers and other medical personnel and was taken to an ambulance and transported to a Statesboro, Ga., hospital where he was treated and later released.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

