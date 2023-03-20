South Alabama junior left-handed pitcher Zach Willingham was injured during the Jaguars’ 5-4 loss at Georgia Southern on Sunday after being hit in the left eye with a line drive. Head coach Mark Calvi said on Monday doctors have said they believe Willingham will make a full recovery but he will be out of action for at least the next two weeks.
Willingham, who transferred to the Jags’ program from Northwest Mississippi Community College, was pitching in relief in the sixth inning of the game Sunday when the accident occurred. After he was struck he received immediate attention from trainers and other medical personnel and was taken to an ambulance and transported to a Statesboro, Ga., hospital where he was treated and later released.
Willingham made the trip back to Mobile with the team.
“It was scary,” Calvi said. “Thank God he’s all right. It could have been a lot worse. I had some flashbacks of Drew Labounty, albeit a different kind of situation — the other was a deflection and this one was a batted ball — but when I went to the mound I kept seeing that in my mind, what happened to Drew, and thank God it wasn’t to that magnitude.”
Labounty was an All-Sun Belt Conference shortstop at South Alabama and during an intrasquad game prior to the start of the season in 2018 he was struck in the eye while batting when the ball deflected off his bat and struck him in the right eye. He suffered a detached retina, ruptured eyeball and fractured orbital socket.
“He took some stitches, he’s got a big shiner and there is a small fracture under his eye which will heal on its own, so thank God no surgery and the doctor feels like his eyesight is going to be back to normal here in a couple of weeks,’’ Calvi said of Willingham. “He’s one of our go-to guys so thank God he’s OK.”
Calvi said the line drive was traveling at 90 miles per hour.
Willingham has appeared in eight games for the Jags, with 13 innings pitched. He has a 4.85 earned run average and a 2-1 record. He has struck out 16 batters. He is a native of Cleveland, Miss.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
