Jacksonville’s John Broom officially ended his high school career last Thursday when he was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s (ASWA) Class 4A boys’ Player of the Year at the group’s annual Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball awards luncheon at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.

The award capped another stellar season for the 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard who helped the Golden Eagles to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship, scoring 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and an 8-of-9 accuracy at the free throw line to earn Most Valuable Player honors. He also had five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the title game and played strong defense against Chase McCarty and Westminster Christian in a 51-37 victory.

