Jacksonville’s John Broom officially ended his high school career last Thursday when he was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s (ASWA) Class 4A boys’ Player of the Year at the group’s annual Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball awards luncheon at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.
The award capped another stellar season for the 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard who helped the Golden Eagles to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship, scoring 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and an 8-of-9 accuracy at the free throw line to earn Most Valuable Player honors. He also had five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the title game and played strong defense against Chase McCarty and Westminster Christian in a 51-37 victory.
Broom and McCarty, along with Baker’s Labaron Philon, the Class 7A Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball winner, were all named to the ASWA’s Super All-State team shortly after the luncheon.
With his prep career completed, Broom, who signed with South Alabama, said he is looking forward to starting his college career.
“The year was amazing, just as good as last year’s, maybe better,” Broom said of the season just completed. “We won the state championship last year and won it again this year. That was amazing for us. I had a great year again this year and I am blessed to receive this award. I’m very excited about South Alabama and I’m ready to get down there.”
As the Golden Eagles’ leader, Broom was given a lot of responsibility, but he said he didn’t feel overwhelmed by the leadership expectations.
“They said it was a lot of pressure on me, but I really didn’t feel a lot of pressure,” he said. “I kind of just stayed the course with it and it’s all a process. I knew this was a team that could still do it and we all just played together as a team and we achieved that.”
He had several options as to where he would play his college career but he said his visit to the South Alabama campus sealed the deal for him.
“When I got to South Alabama it just felt like home,” he said. “When you are [being recruited] you just know that feeling and you know you want to go there, and that’s what I felt and that’s why I made the decision. I’m very excited and very ready to get coached by Coach Richie Riley and just learn more about the game of basketball.”
He’s already played a game at the Jaguars’ Mitchell Center, having participated in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game in March.
“That was amazing to get a sneak preview of the Mobile crowd that came out and a bunch of them were asking me for pictures after the game because I was coming to South Alabama,” Broom said. “It was just amazing.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
