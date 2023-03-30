Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will be the keynote speaker at the annual Team Focus fundraising banquet this year, marking the first time someone other than Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been the keynote speaker at the event in 14 years.
“An Evening with John Harbaugh” is scheduled Tuesday, May 16 at the Mobile Convention Center. The banquet is the sole fundraising event for the organization each year.
The event will begin with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner to begin at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $100 each, with sponsorships priced at $1,000 (10-person table) and $6,000 (10-person table, Harbaugh meet-and-greet, Harbaugh autographed football, event signage, photo opportunity with Harbaugh, program ad) also available.
Harbaugh, who led the Ravens to the 2012 Super Bowl title, was named the Associated Press’ NFL Coach of the Year in 2019.
Team Focus is rooted in utilizing leadership skills, Christian values, guidance and continual relationships to reach young men ages 10-18 that lack a father figure in their lives. The community-centered program focuses on positive influences and role models — including high-profile, nationally-recognized collegiate and professional athletes and coaches — to reach young men through individual mentoring, tutoring, monthly social activities, leadership camps and scholarship opportunities. Headquartered in Mobile, Team Focus has six-chapter locations across the United States.
For further information or tickets, phone the Team Focus office at 251-635-1515 or visit the organization’s website at www.teamfocususa.org.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
