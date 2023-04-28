In an annual event, the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) recognized student-athletes from its member schools who have signed athletic grants-in-aid at a ceremony at the MCPSS offices on Friday.
Several student-athletes from 11 schools were on hand for the event. Some student-athletes who have signed a grant-in-aid were not in attendance because they were competing in sports currently in season.
MCPSS Athletics Director Brad Lowell served as emcee for the program, which included having each of the participating schools recognize their college-bound athletes who will be performing at the next level. A representative from each of the schools introduced the student-athletes.
Here is a list of the athletes honored at Friday’s event, listing their name, college and sport:
BAKER
Brycen Brown, Southeastern Baptist, baseball; Gary Byers, Tuskegee University, football; Jaden Campbell, Tuskegee University, football; Paxton Cooper, Coastal Alabama-Brewton, baseball; Connor Fadalla, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, baseball; Maddie Mire, Pensacola State Junior College, volleyball; Emily Mizell, South Alabama, softball; Zack Minger, Bishop State Community College, baseball; Landon Vayda, Bishop State, baseball.
BLOUNT
Willis Anderson, East Central Mississippi Community College, football.
ALMA BRYANT
Paris Collier, Bishop State Community College, volleyball; Billy Gilmore, Troy University, football; Izzy Griggs, Coastal Alabama-Monroeville, softball; Emma Harvell, Huntingdon College, volleyball; Christian Mose, Tuskegee University, football; Haley Shish, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, cheer; Brooke Tillman, Southwest Mississippi Community College, softball; Sean Wasden, Belhaven College, soccer; Gail Wisher, East Mississippi Community College, softball; Karen Wisher, East Mississippi Community College, softball.
CITRONELLE
Hannah Odom, Coastal Alabama-Bay Minette, cheer; Kourtney Roberts, University of Mobile, softball; Garrett Sullivan, Faulkner University, fishing.
DAVIDSON
Abigail Amick, West Alabama, cross country; Awa Diouf, East Mississippi Community College, soccer; Bryce Fick, Bishop State Community College, baseball; Cristyle Mauldin, Bishop State Community College, basketball; Amaree Williams, Huntingdon College, esports; James Williams, West Alabama, football.
LEFLORE
Corneil Gavin, Butler, Kan., Community College, football; Kevin Moorer, Hutchinson, Kan., Community College, football; Kaitlyn Smith, University of Montevallo, esports.
MARY G. MONTGOMERY
Erin Barker, Calhoun Community College, softball; Evelyn Herrera, Spring Hill College, track/cross country; Amberley Patrick, Alabama A&M, cheer; Jayden Sawyer, Jones, Mississippi, Community College, softball; Marquis Trainer, West Virginia Wesleyan College, track and field; Jeremiah Beverly, West Alabama, football.
MURPHY
Samantha Guillotte, Loyola-New Orleans, volleyball; Jamaica Walker, Spoon River, Ill., Community College, basketball.
THEODORE
Travis Bendolph, Pearl River, Miss., Community College, football; Will James, Mississippi State, football; Brayden Jenkins, West Alabama, football; Kameron Johnson, Vanderbilt University, football; Mallory Verzone, Coastal Alabama-Bay Minette, tennis; Kaylyn Weaver, Spring Hill College, cheer; Derika Williams, Coastal Alabama-Bay Minette, cheer.
VIGOR
Chloe Gilmore, Wallace Community College-Selma, basketball; Jermaine Holcombe Jr., Alcorn State, football; Kiara Howard, East Mississippi Community College, basketball; Marcus Hunt Jr., Oklahoma Panhandle State University, football; Michael Towner Jr., North Alabama, football.
WILLIAMSON
Tyrek Gaines, Bethel University, football; Charles Harris, Independence Community College, football; Jakwon McGinney, Dodge City Community College, football; Darryon Pough, Dodge City Community College, football.
Spanish Fort recognizes athletes
Recently, Spanish Fort High School held a program recognizing its student-athletes who have signed college grants-in-aid. Included on the list are Braeden Holston, Bishop State, volleyball; Byron McElroy, Spring Hill, baseball; Colin Spuler, Oral Roberts, soccer; Goodwin Holley, University of Mobile, tennis; Hunter Hall, Western Kentucky, track and field; Jake Godfrey, New Mexico, football; JojJo Hixson, North Alabama, football; McKynzi Dawson, Richard Bland College, softball.
