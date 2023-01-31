While the December early signing period has definitely put a damper on the attention generated by National Signing Day — the first Wednesday in February in which athletes can sign grants-in-aid with college programs — there will still be a lot of activity and plenty of signing ceremonies around the Mobile-Baldwin area on Wednesday.
Some athletes who signed scholarship offers in December are scheduled to take part in Wednesday’s ceremonies as most schools were out for Christmas break when the early signing period took place.
While the focus is usually placed on football players signing their college offers, there will also be athletes from several other sports also signing grants-in-aid on Wednesday and some of those athletes will take part in the signing ceremonies at their respective schools.
While this is not a complete list to be sure, here are some of the athletes who are either scheduled to sign grants-in-aid or will offer their commitments to colleges on Wednesday as reported by officials with the respective school. The acronym PWO when used with the following stands for Preferred Walk-On, while TBA stands for To Be Announced as to where the athlete will be attending college:
ALMA BRYANT: Billy Gilmore, football, Troy; Christian Mose, football, Tuskegee.
BALDWIN COUNTY: Ky McNulty, football, Troy.
COTTAGE HILL CHRISTIAN: Trent Thomas, football, South Alabama; Tyler Thomas, football, UAB; Kylie Lindsey, volleyball, Belhaven.
DAPHNE: Cameron Long, football, Miles; Jamarion Evans, football, Northwest Mississippi C.C.; Stephon Blackshear, football, TBA; Johnnie Perdue, football, TBA; Stacey Boykins, football, TBA; Will Stephens, track, Wallace State C.C.; Chase Tews, track, Wallace State C.C.; Donovan Wilson, basketball, Huntingdon College; Isa Velazquez, golf, Jefferson State.
DAVIDSON: James Williams, football, West Alabama; Abigail Amick, cross country, University of Mobile; Bryce Fick, baseball, Bishop State C.C.
ELBERTA: Cason White, football, Campbellsville University.
FAIRHOPE: Caden Creel, football, Jacksonville State; Lashavion Brown, football, Hutchinson, Kan., J.C.; Cory Devole, football, Belhaven.
FAITH ACADEMY: Christian Burnette, football, Auburn (PWO); DeMare Moore, football, Concord.
GULF SHORES: Brenden Byrd, football, VMI; Brax Duncan, football, Belhaven; Tyler Schepker, football, Huntingdon; J.R. Gardner, football, Alabama (PWO).
MARY G. MONTGOMERY: Jeremiah Beverly, football, TBA.
MCGILL-TOOLEN: Anthony Eager, football, South Alabama; Alex Shamburger, football, TBA; Michael Davis, football, TBA.
SARALAND: Jimmie Byrd Jr., football, Belhaven; Tyler Crenshaw, football, Belhaven; Hunter Kirkland, football, Huntingdon College.
ST. MICHAEL: Clay Barr, football, Delta State; Tyler Cella, football, Benedictine College.
ST. PAUL’S: Christopher Bracy, football, UAB; Mac Conwell, cross country, North Carolina; Sophie Kiryk, swimming, Florida International; Caroline McLendon, softball, UAB; Evans Wright, cross country and track, Mississippi College; Stone Smith, cross country and track, Ole Miss.
THEODORE: Will James, football, TBA; Kam Johnson, football, Vanderbilt; Brayden Jenkins, football, West Alabama; Travis Bendolph, football, Peral River, Miss., C.C.; Jordan Casher, football, TBA.
UMS-WRIGHT: Parker Barazza, baseball, Spring Hill College; Cole Blaylock, football, South Alabama; Arthur Chitty, track, Samford; Clarke Doyle, swimming, Toledo; Bridges Simmons, basketball, University of Mobile; Olin Ward, baseball, Northwest Florida C.C.; Tori Waters, golf, UAB.
VIGOR: Arenza Davis, football, Alabama A&M; Michael Towner, football, TBA; Jermaine Holcombe Jr., football, Alabama State; Marcus Hunt Jr., football, Oklahoma Panhandle C.C.; Bryce Midell, football, Lane College; Reginald Powe, football, Oklahoma Panhandle C.C.
WILLIAMSON: Charles Harris, football, Independence, Kan., C.C.; Tyrek Gaines, football, Bethel; Darryon Pough, football, Dodge City C.C.; Jakwon McGinney, football, Dodge City C.C.
