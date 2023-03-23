NCAA Final Four

Joining many, many offices in the area, the staff at Lagniappe dutifully filled out NCAA Tournament brackets, as is (sort of) required by law. Some of those brackets still look good in terms of getting teams in the Final Four while others have incurred a good bit of damage.

Falling in line with a recent trend, we have called a mulligan. Or maybe we should call it a provisional, employing golf terms to the basketball tournament. Each of the staffers — there were nine brave souls — who filled out brackets prior to the start of the tournament were offered a redo, filling out the bracket from the Sweet 16 on as to how they now believe the tournament will play out.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

