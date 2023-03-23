Joining many, many offices in the area, the staff at Lagniappe dutifully filled out NCAA Tournament brackets, as is (sort of) required by law. Some of those brackets still look good in terms of getting teams in the Final Four while others have incurred a good bit of damage.
Falling in line with a recent trend, we have called a mulligan. Or maybe we should call it a provisional, employing golf terms to the basketball tournament. Each of the staffers — there were nine brave souls — who filled out brackets prior to the start of the tournament were offered a redo, filling out the bracket from the Sweet 16 on as to how they now believe the tournament will play out.
To give them their props, Scott Johnson is currently in first place in our staff bracket competition, with Alyson Sheppard holding on second place.
So what follows, in case you want to play along, is the redo, just in time before Sweet 16 games begin tonight. We will give the name of the staffer and in parenthesis their original pick to win the national championship. Then we will reveal how they see the tournament unfolding from here on out. And as always, this is for entertainment purposes only, and trust us, some of these picks (at least at this moment) could be deemed as darn entertaining.
Let’s begin:
Scott Johnson (UCLA):South Region: Alabama over San Diego State, Creighton over Princeton, Alabama over Creighton. West Region: FAU over Tennessee, Michigan State over Kansas State, Michigan State over FAU. Midwest Region: Houston over Miami, Xavier over Texas, Houston over Xavier. West Region: UConn over Arkansas, UCLA over Gonzaga, UCLA over UConn. Final Four: Alabama over Michigan State, UCLA over Houston, UCLA over Alabama in title game.
Alyson Sheppard (Texas):South Region: Alabama over San Diego State, Creighton over Princeton, Alabama over Creighton. West Region: Tennessee over FAU, Michigan State over Kansas State, Tennessee over Michigan State. Midwest Region: Houston over Miami, Texas over Xavier, Texas over Houston. West Region: UConn over Arkansas, Gonzaga over UCLA, UConn over Gonzaga. Final Four: Alabama over Tennessee, Texas over UConn, Texas over Alabama in title game.
Ashley Trice (Alabama):South Region: Alabama over San Diego State, Creighton over Princeton, Alabama over Creighton. East Region: Tennessee over FAU, Michigan State over Kansas State, Michigan State over Tennessee. Midwest Region: Houston over Miami, Xavier over Texas, Houston over Xavier. West Region: Arkansas over UConn, UCLA over Gonzaga, UCLA over Arkansas. Final Four: Alabama over Michigan State, Houston over UCLA, Alabama over Houston in title game.
Rob Holbert (Gonzaga):South Region: Alabama over San Diego State, Creighton over Princeton, Alabama over Creighton. East Region: Tennessee over FAU, Kansas State over Michigan State, Tennessee over Kansas State. Midwest Region: Houston over Miami, Xavier over Texas, Xavier over Houston. West Region: Arkansas over UConn, Gonzaga over UCLA, Gonzaga over Arkansas. Final Four: Tennessee over Alabama, Gonzaga over Xavier, Gonzaga over Tennessee in title game.
Dale Leisch (Alabama):South Region: Alabama over San Diego State, Princeton over Creighton, Alabama over Princeton. East Region: Tennessee over FAU, Kansas State over Michigan State, Tennessee over Kansas State. Midwest Region: Houston over Miami, Xavier over Texas, Xavier over Houston. West Region: UConn over Arkansas, Gonzaga over UCLA, UConn over Gonzaga. Final Four: Alabama over Tennessee, Xavier over Gonzaga, Alabama over Xavier in title game.
Brady Petree (Alabama):South Region: Alabama over San Diego State, Princeton over Creighton, Alabama over Princeton. East Region: Tennessee over FAU, Kansas State over Michigan State, Tennessee over Kansas State. Midwest Region: Houston over Miami, Texas over Xavier, Texas over Houston. West Region: Arkansas over UConn, Gonzaga over UCLA, Gonzaga over Arkansas. Final Four: Alabama over Tennessee, Gonzaga over Texas, Alabama over Gonzaga in title game.
Kyle Hamrick (Alabama):South Region: Alabama over San Diego State, Creighton over Princeton, Alabama over Creighton. East Region: Tennessee over FAU, Kansas State over Michigan State, Kansas State over Tennessee. Midwest Region: Houston over Miami, Xavier over Texas, Xavier over Houston. West Region: Arkansas over UConn, Gonzaga over UCLA, Gonzaga over Arkansas. Final Four: Alabama over Kansas State, Gonzaga over Xavier. Alabama over Gonzaga in the title game.
Sharon Bronson (Alabama):South Region: Alabama over San Diego State, Creighton over Princeton, Creighton over Alabama. East Region: Tennessee over FAU, Michigan State over Kansas State, Tennessee over Michigan State. Midwest Region: Houston over Miami, Xavier over Texas, Houston over Xavier. West Region: Arkansas over UConn, UCLA over Gonzaga, UCLA over Arkansas. Final Four: Tennessee over Creighton, Houston over UCLA, Houston over Tennessee in title game.
Tommy Hicks (Alabama):South Region: Alabama over San Diego State, Princeton over Creighton, Alabama over Princeton. East Region: Tennessee over FAU, Michigan State over Kansas State, Tennessee over Michigan State. Midwest Region: Houston over Miami, Xavier over Texas, Xavier over Houston. West Region: UConn over Arkansas, Gonzaga over UCLA, Gonzaga over UConn. Alabama over Tennessee, Gonzaga over Xavier, Alabama over Gonzaga in the title game.
In the women’s tournament, only two staffers filled out a bracket. Hicks has two of his Final Four teams still in the chase — South Carolina and LSU. Stanford and Baylor both lost in the second round. He has South Carolina beating Baylor in the title game. Petree has three of his Final Four teams in the women’s tournament still alive — South Carolina, Iowa and UConn. His other pick, Indiana, lost in the second round. He has Iowa beating UConn for the national championship.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.