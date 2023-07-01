Port City Classic

The third Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football game to be played in Mobile this season at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex has been announced. The Post City Classic is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 4 and will match Grambling State University against Alabama State.

The two other HBCU games already scheduled at Ladd-Peebles include the Gulf Coast Challenge, pitting Jackson State against Alabama A&M on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m., as well as the HBCU Pigskin Showdown, an HBCU all-star game, which will be played at noon on Dec. 30.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.