The third Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football game to be played in Mobile this season at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex has been announced. The Post City Classic is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 4 and will match Grambling State University against Alabama State.
The two other HBCU games already scheduled at Ladd-Peebles include the Gulf Coast Challenge, pitting Jackson State against Alabama A&M on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m., as well as the HBCU Pigskin Showdown, an HBCU all-star game, which will be played at noon on Dec. 30.
The Port City Classic. Will be officially introduced at a press conference on July 13 at 11 a.m. at Ladd-Peebles.
Grambling State is coming off its first season under the direction of head coach Hue Jackson, the former head coach of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders (2011) and Cleveland Browns (2016-18). He has also been an NFL assistant coach in Atlanta, Washington, Cincinnati, Baltimore and Oakland. His college assistant coaching experience includes Arizona State and Southern Cal.
Grambling posted an overall record of 3-8 last season and a 2-6 mark in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
Alabama State is led by Eddie Robinson Jr. (not related to former legendary Grambling head coach Eddie Robinson). The former Alabama State player also just finished his first season directing the Hornets’ program. ASU finished last year with an overall record of 6-5 and a SWAC record of 4-4.
Robinson is a former two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year (1990, 1991). The linebacker was named to the Sheridan Broadcasting Network All-America team, as well as its Defensive Player of the Year, in 1991. He was named to the Alabama State University Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.
He spent 11 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Oilers, Titans, Jaguars and Bills. Robinson played in Super Bowl XXXIV with the Titans in 2000.
Interestingly, both Grambling and Alabama State will play in three other “classic” games this season. Grambling will open the 2023 season in the Brick City Classic against Hampton University. It will be played Sept. 2 in Harrison, N.J., at Red Bull Arena. On Sept. 30 Grambling will play Prairie View A&M University in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The team will also take part in the 50th annual Bayou Classic in the New Orleans Superdome on Nov. 25 against Southern University.
Alabama State opens the 2023 season in Montgomery in the Labor Day Classic against Southern University on Sept. 2. The Hornets head to Birmingham for the annual Magic City Classic against Alabama A&M on Oct. 28. The game will be played at historic Legion Field. They end the regular season with the annual Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) in Montgomery against Tuskegee University.
Tickets for the Port City Classic went on sale on Saturday, July 1. General admission “early bird” tickets are priced at $35 each with a $2.75 service fee. They can be purchased at the game’s website at www.mobileportscityclassic.com/ where fans can also pick up other information about the upcoming game. Regular general admission tickets will go on sale on Sept. 2.
