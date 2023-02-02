Former Alabama three-time, first-team All-America linebacker Cornelius Bennett was part of Thursday night’s Senior Bowl Summit at the Saenger Theater. He later enjoyed a long, successful NFL career, playing with the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts. Bennett met with members of the media prior to the start of the event. This is the brief Q&A session with him:
Q: When you look at the college game these days, how different is it from when you played?
A: Well first, I’m happy I’m not out there because mentally, I’m not that person anymore. But the game has totally evolved. You see more athletes like myself today, guys that are bigger, stronger, faster. But that goes for linemen, running backs, quarterbacks. So the game has evolved in a way I kind of thought it would and I’m happy to see the progress of the game. The game is healthier than when I played as well.
Q: Do you like watching college football?
A: Not really. My son played college football and was on the watch list for this game (Senior Bowl) but got hurt earlier in the year. I enjoy watching him play but not so much sitting down at home and watching the game as much as one would think.
Q: What was your most special moment of playing in the Alabama-Auburn game?
A: Wow. I guess playing at Legion Field more than anything. I played my high school games at Legion Field so I always kind of enjoyed riding down Sixth Avenue and going down to the stadium. (I had) some of the same bus rides I had in high school. Or going to the locker room, what have you. Just the thought of having to play a prestigious game at a prestigious place, and I kind of still feel the same way about that, the game being a home-and-home now. I just truly enjoyed playing the game at Legion Field.
Q: How is the Alabama-Auburn game special?
A: My sophomore year we had a not-so-good of a year. We lost to Vanderbilt that year, but we were able to beat Auburn that year, so it kind of salvaged the season. We didn’t have a bowl game that year, but we beat Auburn. So you can see by my smile that’s something I like to hang my hat on. And it was against one of my good friends, Bo Jackson; we beat Bo for the first time. It was a special moment and it still is today.
Q: What has been special to you about how the Buffalo Bills fans and football fans across the country have rallied around Damar Hamlin?
A: God has a great sense of humor when it comes to us as human beings. You take a tragic situation like that and not only did it stir up the Buffalo community, it stirred up this whole country and quite possibly the whole world as far as people taking better care of themselves and emergency crews being prepared. Now he has a CPR drive going on, trying the get more people trained in CPR, something I’ve been trained in since I was in high school. So it’s something great to have and you hope you never have to do it, but it’s bringing something to light that needs to be looked at more. Again, it’s a tragic situation, but it turned out, I think it will make the sport even more safe.
Q: What will it mean to you to be on the stage (Thursday night) with other Alabama greats Ozzie Newsome and Shaun Alexander?
A: Ozzie and I have a pretty good relationship. My second NFL game was against Ozzie. Again, admiring him as a kid and getting to play against him and now seeing the great things that he’s done off the field by being (Baltimore’s) general manager and president. And Shaun is a high-character guy anyway and watching his career, him being an MVP in the NFL, you know, that just goes with my university. Roll Tide.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.