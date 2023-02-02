Willie Anderson is a former Vigor High School and Auburn University standout who went on to have an All-Pro NFL career as one of the greatest right tackles in the game for the Cincinnati Bengals (and one season with the Ravens). This year he is a finalist in voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year. Thursday night he sat on the Auburn panel for the Senior Bowl Summit at the Saenger Theater along with Ronnie Brown and Jason Campbell to discuss the Auburn-Alabama rivalry with former Alabama players Ozzie Newsome, Shaun Alexander and Cornelius Bennett. Prior to the program he met with members of the media for a Q&A session:
Q: What did it mean to you to play in the NFL and at Auburn?
A: I’ll start with Auburn first. I had a big decision to make coming out of Mobile, Alabama. I was the No. 1 prospect in the state and the No. 1 lineman prospect in the country. At the time, Alabama had just won a national championship and there was a lot of pressure on me, and my teammate Jessie McCovery out of Theodore said pick a school, and Alabama was king back then. Auburn was coming up for five or six seasons. We all felt like going to Auburn was a big thing, that we could go there and change the culture, and make it a winning program, which we did my first two or three years there. Having the opportunity to go to the Bengals was a dream come true because my goal was to make it to the NFL out of Vigor High School, and I had a chance to do that.
Q: It’s Hall of Fame time and you’re a finalist again? What’s that like? Do you pay much attention? Do you ignore it? Hope for the best? What are your impressions?
A: You can’t ignore it but I definitely don’t put — after going through the process as a finalist last year, it was really tough last year because they call you at the last minute and tell you that you’re not part of the five that made it. This year I still haven’t had the call yet, but I’m sure we’ll find out pretty soon. But I’ve seen guys like my mentor Robert Brazile wait 34 years, so me waiting two years or one or two more years as a finalist, I can’t complain about it. I’ve seen Tony Boselli, who got in last year, waited for six seasons as a finalist. It’s a waiting game and I’m just being patient and seeing if guys are going to put you in or not.
Q: You’ve been doing a lot of work with lineman. What do you try to do when you are giving back like that?
A: I started my academy, the Willie Anderson Lineman Academy, about six or seven years ago. It’s basically high school linemen, but I do train high school, college and pros. I have a chance to give those guys a skill set that maybe sometimes they don’t know or they don’t have. With me being an ex-pro and knowing the skills of pass protection and run blocking, I give my expert opinion to guys and enhance them. … It’s an exciting time this year.
Q: With the way the game has changed, how has that changed the play of linemen?
A: The biggest thing is the college game has changed. Once these guys get to college, they are asked to do things that they are not going to be asked to do in the pros. In pro football, they are going to be asked to do more things, like holding a block for a longer period of time. Sometimes guys play in a system in high school and college where they run the RPO game, where the ball is gone in two or three seconds. Where in the NFL, these guys are holding the ball trying to get the ball downfield for a long pass or pass interference, and you see a lot of young lineman struggle because they are doing things they did in college and those skill sets don’t necessarily work in the pros. I always say being an offensive lineman is the toughest, hardest skill to learn and coach than any position.
Q: The Bengals have things rolling these last couple of years. How exciting is it to be a part of that Bengals family?
A: It’s great because those guys are going through something that we got to experience. We call it New Bengals. A lot of things that we went through, they’ve never heard of before. That’s a good thing. They are being allowed to play football, they are a great group of guys all put together. You can’t say there’s one guy that shouldn’t be on that team. It starts with Joe Burrows; probably Zac Taylor, actually. It’s just the culture he’s built up there. You go up there and you see the guys working, and you can see they are confident. Zac is a confident coach and he breathes confidence in these guys. It starts with him and Joe Burrow and that defense and it has taken them a long way the last two seasons.
Q: Do you see excitement building with the Auburn program now as opposed to the last two seasons?
A: The biggest thing Coach (Hugh) Freeze is doing right now is recruiting. And he’s getting former guys back in the fold and making guys feel at home and I think that’s one of the things we’ve missed for a long time at Auburn, getting former guys back and just having our hands out in the state of Alabama and Georgia in recruiting. And doing what Nick Saban has done the last 10 to 12 years at Bama.
Q: What’s it like to be back in Mobile?
A: It’s always a good thing. Robert Brazile gave me hope as a kid. There was no YouTube or videos or Internet to look at, there was only his stories, telling stories about college and the NFL and his journeys. Any time I get a chance to come back and tell kids these stories and enhance their dreams and give them hope, I love doing that. I do it in my training and any chance I have to get with kids. Robert Brazile gave us hope and aspirations and dreams and helped make our dreams come true.
Q: Did you ever think you might end up on a coaching staff full time?
A; Oh, no. I’m hurting right now just standing right here. I can’t stand for three or four hours. I don’t want to coach. Me training guys and giving guys skills — doing skill work and coaching are separate. Coaches have to worry about game plans and winning. I tell guys all the time, I don’t care about your team winning or not, I care about you winning. And if you play great, hopefully the guys beside you will play great and you win. But, when you are skill training and teaching guys skills, you’re talking about those individual guys being great at their skills. I love to do it.
Q: What is it like to go by Vigor High School and see the new stadium? And what is that going to mean to Vigor High School and the Prichard community?
A: It’s been a long time coming. There’s a lot of history at that school, a lot of history at Prichard Stadium, and to see it go down the way it went down was kind of a sad ordeal. But now the new stadium is going to breathe new hope to the community because people have been waiting for an upgrade and be able to call something home and be proud of something, because it is a proud community, proud school, and a lot of great history out of there. Robert Brazile and I were telling my former offensive line coach yesterday just of the history of the Vigor team and the history of how (Brazile) met me and just how he picked me up for my furst day or practice back in 1989 to come to Vigor and how special and how big a family we are at Vigor. That stadium is going to bring a lot of things to fruition. I’m happy for the kids and the coaching staff as well.
