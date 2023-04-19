South Alabama men's basketball head coach Richie Riley announced Wednesday the addition of three transfers to the Jaguars’ roster for the 2023-24 season — Thomas Howell, Maxwell Land and Samuel Tabe.
Howell is a 6-foot-8 forward from Natchitoches, La. He spent the previous three seasons at Sun Belt Conference foe Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to the Jaguars. The forward started 32 games for the Warhawks last season while averaging 9.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across 33.6 minutes per game.
Over his career, Howell has shot 50.8 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from 3-point range. In 2021-22, he shot 59.4 percent from the floor, which ranks as the sixth-best field goal percentage in a single season in ULM history.
Land comes to South Alabama having spent the past three seasons at Saint Francis University. The 6-4 guard has played and started in 77 games throughout his career, including 30 in each of the past two seasons. Over his career, he has averaged 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32.6 minutes of play.
Land recorded career-highs in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Against Hartford on Nov. 12, he set a career-high with 26 points. A Cincinnati, Ohio, native, Land was named to the All-NEC second team after scoring double-figures in 13 of 16 conference games last season. He was also named to the NEC All-Rookie team in the 2020-21 season.
Tabe joins the Jags from Division II Seton Hill (Pa.). He averaged a team-leading 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Griffins last season, while also shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. A native of Beltsville, Md., Tabe was named to the All-PSAC Western Division second team.
The 6-5 guard only had one game last season in which he scored less than 10 points. Tabe recorded nine double-doubles on the season, including a 30-point, 10-rebound performance versus Bloomsburg 21 points and 15 rebounds n the final game at California (Pa.).
The three transfers, along with incoming freshmen John Broom, Ethan Kizer and Marcus “Smurf” Millender, will bolster the Jaguar roster that is looking to replace four starters who graduated.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.