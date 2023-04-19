South Alabama basketball

South Alabama head coach Richie Riley

 Photo courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

South Alabama men's basketball head coach Richie Riley announced Wednesday the addition of three transfers to the Jaguars’ roster for the 2023-24 season — Thomas Howell, Maxwell Land and Samuel Tabe.

Howell is a 6-foot-8 forward from Natchitoches, La. He spent the previous three seasons at Sun Belt Conference foe Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to the Jaguars. The forward started 32 games for the Warhawks last season while averaging 9.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across 33.6 minutes per game.

