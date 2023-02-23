Spring Hill College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have struggled in the latter portion of the season. The men’s team, with an 8-17 overall record and a 5-15 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) games ended an 11-game losing skid Monday night with a 90-65 win over Central State at the Outlaw Recreation Center. The women’s team, with an overall record of 3-23 and a SIAC record of 2-17, lost its final 11 games of the regular season and 18 of its final 19 games.
It is on that note the two teams enter the SIAC tournament, which begins Saturday on the campus of Savannah State.
The Spring Hill men’s team is seeded No. 6 in the league’s West Division and will play Edward Waters, the No. 7 seed out of the East Division, at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday. The winner of the Spring Hill-Edward Waters game faces Fort Valley State, the No. 3 seed out of the East Division, in the second round on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
The Badgers’ women’s team, seeded No. 7 in the West Division, will take on Edward Waters, the No. 6 seed in the East Division, on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The winning team moves into a second-round game against Kentucky State, the No. 3 West Division seed, in a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Morehouse is the No. 1 seed from the East Division and Tuskegee holds the top seed from the West Division in the men’s tournament. Both teams received byes through the first two rounds of play. Miles College is the No. 2 seed from the West Division and Savannah State is the No. 2 seed from the East Division. Those teams also receive byes through the first two rounds of the tournament.
In the women’s tournament, the top seeds are Clark Atlanta in the East Division and Tuskegee in the West Division, while Miles in the West Division and Savannah State in the East Division hold down the No. 2 seeds. All four teams have byes through the first two rounds of action.
The Spring Hill men’s team is led by Tana Kopa who is averaging 19.4 points and 4.1 rebounds a game while also supplying 14 blocked shots and 25 steals this season. Beril Kabamba is averaging 18.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while handing out 49 assists and blocking 11 shots. Steven Lyles is averaging 11.7 points and 5.0 rebounds with 41 assists and 30 steals.
The women’s team is led by Tyashia Bostick, who averages 18.9 points and 6.1 rebounds a game and adding 25 steals and 25 assists. Ariel Thompson averages 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds, while Yolanda Nelson averages 10.9 points and has 20 steals to her credit.
The SIAC tournament championship games are slated for Saturday, Match 4. The women’s title game will be played at 3 p.m., with the men’s title game set to start at 5:30 p.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
