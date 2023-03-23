The University of Mobile Athletics Director Sally Shouppe announced the hiring of Sydney Westry as the school’s next women’s basketball head coach on Thursday. Westry, a UMobile graduate and Mobile native, returns to UM after serving as assistant women's basketball coach at Spring Hill College the last two seasons. Before her time at Spring Hill, Westry served two seasons as assistant coach at the University of Tennessee Southern, formerly known as Martin Methodist College, and served as a graduate assistant at Troy University for two years while receiving her master's degree.
"I am excited and grateful to be in the capacity to serve as the head women's basketball coach," Westry stated. "This is a special place to me, and I am thankful to return to a place that I called home as a student-athlete. The University of Mobile brought me memories that I still hold with me today, and I'm excited to be back where it all started."
Westry graduated from the Mobile in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology, while proving to be a pivotal member of the women's basketball program from 2014-2017. During her four-year playing career, Westry played in 118 games, averaging 4.3 points, 2.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest. In 2014 and 2017, Westry helped guide Mobile to the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) championships and the NAIA National Tournament. She The played her prep career at Faith Academy.
"We are elated to introduce Sydney Westry as the next head coach of the University of Mobile women's basketball program," Shouppe said. "Sydney brings with her a great resume and fantastic knowledge of the game of basketball to UM, where she once called home as a former student and player. We are certain that she will be a fantastic addition to the UM Athletics family and will lead our student-athletes of the women's basketball program well."
Westry takes over the program from Erika Stuckman, who tallied a 70-64 record over the past five seasons.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
