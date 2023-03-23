University of Mobile basketball

Sydney Westry

The University of Mobile Athletics Director Sally Shouppe announced the hiring of Sydney Westry as the school’s next women’s basketball head coach on Thursday. Westry, a UMobile graduate and Mobile native, returns to UM after serving as assistant women's basketball coach at Spring Hill College the last two seasons. Before her time at Spring Hill, Westry served two seasons as assistant coach at the University of Tennessee Southern, formerly known as Martin Methodist College, and served as a graduate assistant at Troy University for two years while receiving her master's degree.

"I am excited and grateful to be in the capacity to serve as the head women's basketball coach," Westry stated. "This is a special place to me, and I am thankful to return to a place that I called home as a student-athlete. The University of Mobile brought me memories that I still hold with me today, and I'm excited to be back where it all started."

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.