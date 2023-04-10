One of the last projects the late District 2 Councilman Levon Manzie had worked on before his death in 2021 was completed Monday with a ribbon cutting of the neighborhood resource center named in his honor.
The Levon C. Manzie Neighborhood Resource Center on Lafayette Street will house staffers from the city’s community development and supplier diversity departments, as well as lawyers from Legal Services of Alabama and representatives from affordable housing developer Alethia House.
“All of this will come together to provide more services in a more convenient way for residents of Mobile,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “The end result of this is the citizens will be better served.”
The day after Easter was the perfect time to honor Manzie, who was a pastor, in addition to serving the city, Council President C.J. Small said.
“This is a great day to remember Levon Manzie for the great works he did,” Small said. “It’s a great day to honor Levon because Levon will live in our hearts.”
Manzie’s mother, Jeanette Manzie thanked Stimpson and members of the council for bringing her son’s vision to fruition.
“We lost a great person,” she said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my son; I’m saying that because he was a great young man.”
The new center at 110 North Lafayette Street had previously been a doctor’s office, Community Development Senior Director Jamey Roberts told reporters during a tour of the facility. The exam rooms made for perfect small offices for the non-profit partners, he said, and the center offers parking for non-profit organizations in an area close to downtown to help them better serve clients.
The facility will include a small business center, where a supplier diversity staffer will help entrepreneurs in the area learn how to get work with the city. Legal Services of Alabama will be on hand to meet with clients and a member of the city’s community development staff will have an office there.
The building also includes two conference rooms and a shared meeting space where non-profits can meet with clients, Roberts said.
With the ribbon cutting, the center is officially open and non-profit organizations can begin reserving space, he said.
“I’m in awe of my son,” Jeanette Manzie said. “Dedicating this building to him is not in vain. It’s heartfelt and he truly deserved this dedication.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.