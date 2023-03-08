Do Some Good Mobile, an annual publication that showcases local nonprofits, launches its sixth year in operation this week.
The publication features information on dozens of agencies and ministries that serve residents of Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Some of those nonprofits may sound familiar, while others are off the radar. And that’s the idea — to get the word out on nonprofits that offer a myriad of services for those in need and at risk.
“It’s something every city needs,” said Mandee Conkle who, along with her husband, Brooks, publishes Do Some Good Mobile. “It spotlights the nonprofits and shares ways the community can get involved. There’s nothing like it along the Gulf Coast.”
The couple’s business, The Mobile Rundown, serves as the primary sponsor, but more sponsorships are needed.
“Our goal this year is to raise enough sponsorships to get information on even more nonprofits out there,” Conkle said.
Each year, Do Some Good sits down with nonprofits and brings their projects to life. Each nonprofit gets a page that highlights their services and gives information on how to help.
As an added bonus, WKRG-TV is spotlighting each nonprofit this year.
“To partner with a large media brand gives these nonprofits an opportunity to reach even more people,” Conkle said.
While large nonprofits may have a marketing budget, many smaller ones do not. That’s where sponsorships come in.
“We try to make it as affordable as possible,” Conkle said. “I match a sponsor with a nonprofit. Some businesses already work with a nonprofit, which makes it an easy match.”
Other businesses learn about the nonprofit after becoming a sponsor, prompting some to get further involved by volunteering or making donations.
“We know that good is coming from it,” she said.
With the 2023 Do Some Good Mobile publication out, work begins on getting sponsors for 2024. It’s a one-time ad purchase, and each business gets their logo printed on a page that promotes a nonprofit. To become a sponsor or learn where to pick up a copy of Do Some Good Mobile, call 251-408-2145 or go to themobilerundown.com.
• Have an idea for a startup? Tech Startup Weekend Mobile takes place March 24-26 at Innovation Portal, 358 Saint Louis St. The collaborative three-day educational event allows entrepreneurs to develop and pitch business ideas. Registration is $75 for participants, $50 for students. From high school students to lifelong entrepreneurs, it’s designed to help individuals start a new business. Get info atStartupWeekendMobile.com.
• Congrats to Braided River Brewing Co., 420 St. Louis St. in downtown Mobile, which celebrated its third anniversary March 4. The event included live music, food trucks and the release of a retrospective beer, Anniversary IPA, just for its birthday bash.
• It’s finally reopened! A ribbon cutting was held last week to officially celebrate Beef O’Brady Spanish Fort’s new location at 8495 Spanish Fort Blvd. The pub-style restaurant, locally owned and operated by the Kessler family, moved from its previous location at 6490 U.S. 90.
• Speaking of Spanish Fort, the Panini Pete Hospitality Group is renovating Beef O’Brady’s previous space to reopen as Ed’s Seafood Shed. A fire damaged Ed’s Causeway location in September 2021.
• Another Austal USA ship was christened last week. Officials held a ceremony for its 14th Expeditionary Fast Transport, the USNS Cody, at its facility in Mobile. Austal also hosted a congressional delegation and a group of Marines, who toured its steel line, module manufacturing facility, final assembly area and the USNS Apalachicola.
• Louis Wright, MBA, chief information security officer and director of IT Infrastructure at USA Health, was one of several health system executives named to the College of Healthcare Information Management Executive boards overseeing health IT, cybersecurity and data analytics. Wright joined USA Health in August 2005.
• Bay Area Professional Counseling leased 1,800 square feet of office space at 6576 Airport Blvd. in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord, and Barbara Moore of Better Homes & Gardens, who represented the tenant. Bay Area Professional Counseling is relocating their current Demetropolis location and plans to open this April.
• Direct Furniture leased 5,497 square feet of retail space at The Wharf in Orange Beach, according to Jeff Barnes, CCIM and Steadman Bethea of Stirling, who represented the landlord.
• Adam Jones leased 2,500 square feet of retail space for a Jiu-Jitsu studio at Plaza North Shopping Center, 3 West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola, according to Jason Scott, senior advisor with Stirling, who represented the landlord.
• A local investor purchased the 6,175-square-foot, recently renovated retail center at 4504 Old Shell Road for $1.3 million, according to Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who represented the seller. Cameron Weavil with The Weavil Company represented the buyer.
• Stirling senior advisor Jay O’Brien represented the seller as a local investor purchased a 2.19-acre site in Brent, Ala. (Bibb County), for $168,000 to construct a self-storage facility.
• Abe Harper of Harper Technologies in Mobile attended the Innovate Alabama Board meeting last week in Troy. Harper, an at-large director for Innovate Alabama, spoke to Troy news station WTVY on encouraging entrepreneurship in lifestyle and outdoor recreation as a key element to help attract and retain talent. Innovate Alabama CEO Cynthia Crutchfield said the meeting allowed discussion with partners on progress made for state innovators. “From HBCU engagement opportunities and the Innovate Alabama Network to Fuel AL and the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program, we are excited to see how these programs will continue to encourage economic growth on a local and statewide level,” Crutchfield said.
• The Reserve at Fairhope Senior Living Village, under construction on North Greeno Road, opens applications. The facility offers independent living, assisted living and memory care. It is expected to open in late summer.
• CLARIFICATION: In last week’s edition, we reported two Dollar General stores are coming to the Bon Secour area. While the Baldwin County Planning Commission OK’d site plans for the stores, Dollar General’s corporate office said they are in the due diligence phase, but have not committed to building those yet. Officials anticipate a final decision by this summer. We apologize for jumping the gun.
