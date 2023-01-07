Randy Patrick has been the sports director at WKRG (Channel 5) TV for 31 years and has been with the station for 43 years. He was scheduled to begin his 44th year there in February. Instead, Patrick’s final broadcast with WKRG will be Friday, Jan. 13 in the 6 p.m. newscast.
He announced on his Facebook page Friday his time with the TV station has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean he’s retiring.
“I’m not retiring and I’m not quitting,” he said in a telephone interview with Lagniappe. “My contract was not renewed.”
Patrick, whose given name is Randy Patrick Setterstrom, said he was told about a month ago by WKRG management his contract would not be renewed. He noted he was surprised by the decision, but holds no ill will toward the company.
“It’s been one helluva ride, but you don’t live forever,” he said. “And I’m not bitter at Channel 5. … It’s their TV station, it’s not mine. It’s like I told them in a meeting, I said, last time I checked all the shows I’m on are highly rated. If y’all want to take that risk, that’s up to you. … I don’t know what the genesis of it is, whether corporate came down and said trim your budget (and) start here, or what. I have no idea.
“It's unfortunate, some people in my (Facebook) post, some people think I’m retiring and I made sure to put in my (post) this is not a retirement, although it might be, I don’t know. And certainly, I want people to know I didn’t do anything that warranted being fired. I don’t know if you call this being fired or not, a contract not being renewed. I kind of look at it as kind of like the sports world, moving on from this coach to the next coach.”
Patrick, who will turn 64 in April, admitted he is unsure what is next for him but he said regardless of how things go he is proud of the work he produced over the years.
“Right now, I’m just going to catch my breath and see what comes my way, if anything,” he said. “Do I want to get back in the business or get something else going? Certainly, I sacrificed a lot for my family over those 43 years of lost holidays and birthdays and working a shift when you don’t get home until 11 o’clock at night and you get home and everybody’s asleep. …
“I’m just kind of hanging to be honest with you. I don’t know what’s happening, (or) If someone calls me and offers me something. I’ve already been offered a couple of things, but I didn’t feel like I could say yes to anything until I get on the back side of this. … That’s the next stage.”
In his Facebook post, Patrick wrote:
“January 13, 2023 will be my last broadcast on WKRG. It has been a phenomenal 43-year run, with some of the best people in the broadcast business.
“I want to thank all the coaches and athletes I’ve come to know; it has been my privilege to tell your stories.
“To my viewers and listeners who have welcomed me into your homes over the years, thank you for all your love, support, and dedication.
“It is said that when one door closes, another opens. This is not a retirement, but a new beginning. I look forward to new career opportunities and what the future holds.
“God bless you all and thanks for the memories!”
Patrick, who was a special recognition inductee into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2018, was asked what he will remember most from his 43 years at WKRG.
“I could write a book on Mobile sports history, and not only getting the chance to report on some of these great accomplishments by teams and individuals, but getting to know the people personally,” he said. “I get to say that Hank Aaron knew who I was and knew my name, and to be friends with Cleon Jones and Robert Brazile and Willie Anderson. … Meeting all these people and having a passion for my hometown; I was born in Mobile and raised all over the country before I came back. I’ve always had a knack, I think, for trying to put our people in the spotlight that deserve it, whatever the sport, whatever the gender, whatever the age. It really doesn’t matter. I just always wanted to put people in a positive light. And I think I’ve done that.
“But it’s been a challenge. It’s a hard job. I don’t think people realize how hard this job is, especially when you are doing the work of four or five different positions by yourself. It turned into a 24-7 job. There’s five or six hours of prep time before you get to work and then it’s editing and writing and all that stuff. It’s one of the great jobs; it’s been an awesome job. How I survived that long — 31 years as sports director — it’s probably unheard of, to be honest with you. Most people don’t usually make it that long. They usually move to another market or something like that.”
Patrick said he dropped out of college to begin work as a radio announcer two months before his 21st birthday and he remained in radio for seven to eight years before moving to TV. What comes next is still up in the air but he said he plans to remain in the area.
“It’s a departure, it’s not a retirement. … It’s business as far as I’m concerned,” Patrick said, noting that during his career, “what I think I’ve delivered is hyper-local sports.”
