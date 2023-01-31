Reese’s Senior Bowl officials released measurements taken of each of the players on Monday and Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones was a big hit. Really big.
Each year, NFL personnel take measurements of the players and provide the information to all of the teams. Each player is measured for height, weight, arm length, hand size and wingspan. Jones came away as the leader in each of those categories.
He stands at 6-foot-8 and 1/8 while weighing 375 pounds. His hands measured at 11 3/8 inches, while his arms are 36 5/8 long. His wingspan, which is the longest ever recorded in Senior Bowl history, according to a post on the game’s website, is an impressive 89.5 inches. Breaking it down to another measurement, that’s basically seven and a half feet.
He will not be hard to spot on the field at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Just a short few years ago, Senior Bowl players were brought up on a stage in a ballroom or arena area that included seating for NFL scouts, general managers, coaches and other player personnel officials and media who jotted down the information as the players, wearing just gym shorts, were measured on the stage.
As for players of interest locally, there were some interesting measurements revealed.
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, who played at McGill-Toolen, was measured at 5-foot-7 3/8 tall. His other measurements found him weighing 210, with a hand length of 9 1/8, arm length of 29 7/8 and wingspan of 71 7/8. His Troy teammate, offensive lineman Jake Andrews, produced measurements of 6-0, 319, 10 2/8 (hand), 32 2/8 (arm) and 78 3/8 (wing).
South Alabama is represented by wide receiver Jalen Wayne and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. in this year’s game. Wayne, who played at Spanish Fort, turned in measurements of 6-1 4/8 and 211 pounds, with 9.5 (hand), 31 7/8 (arm) and 78 3/8 (wing). Luter is 5-112 5/8, 191, with 10 2/8 (hand), 32.5 (arm) and 77 7/8 (wing).
Alabama has six players in the game. Offensive lineman Tyler Steen is 6-5.5, 325, 10 6/8 (hand), 33 (arm), 81 (wing); offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. is 6-2 2/8, 317 with 9 3/8 (hand), 33 3/8 (arm) and 82 1/8 (wing); defensive lineman D.J. Dale is 6-1, 302 with 9 7/8 (hand), 32.5 (arm), 79 5/8 (wing).
Defensive back Demarcco Hellams is 6-0 5/8, 213 with 8 3/8 (hand), 31.5 (arm), 74.5 (wing); tight end Cameron Latu is 6-4 2/8, 248 with 9.5 (hand), 32 (arm), 79 2/8 (wing); defensive lineman Byron Young is 6-3 3/8, 297 with 10.5 (hand), 34 (arm), 81 5/8 (wing).
Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall is 6-2 6/8 and weighs 252, with measurements of 9 7/8 (hand), 34 3/8 (arm) and 83 (wing), while linebacker Eku Leota is 6-3, 255 pounds with measurements of 9 7/8 (hand), 33 7/8 (arm) and 81 (wing).
The lightest player in the field is Houston wide receiver Tank Dell who weighs just 163 pounds over a 5-8 3/8 frame.
Wednesday schedule: As Senior Bowl week continues, here is the schedule of events for Wednesday:
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: National team practice, Hancock Whitney Stadium
2-4 p.m.: American team practice, Hancock Whitney Stadium
6-8:30 p.m.: Special Spectators Senior Bowl Reunion, featuring Ozzie Newsome, Moe’s Original BBQ downtown (tickets: SpecialSpectators.org)
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
