Senior Bowl

Dewand Jones

 Courtesy of Ohio State University Athletics

Reese’s Senior Bowl officials released measurements taken of each of the players on Monday and Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones was a big hit. Really big.

Each year, NFL personnel take measurements of the players and provide the information to all of the teams. Each player is measured for height, weight, arm length, hand size and wingspan. Jones came away as the leader in each of those categories.

