Walter Brooke once told Dustin Hoffman in the 1967 film “The Graduate” that “there’s a great future in plastics.” Well, he wasn’t wrong. Plastics are in nearly everything we use today, from water-resistant clothes to electronics, medical devices, and packaging of all kinds.

Plastics are incredibly versatile, and their makeup allows for a wide variety of consumer benefits. Plastics in packaging provide efficient insulation and protection for food and allow for significantly lighter automobiles that are more fuel efficient and resilient to the elements. Plastics are even a critical component used in the rockets and equipment we send to space as well as the gear first responders rely on when they’re saving lives. Plastics have become a crucial component used by virtually every industry for nearly every product we consume.  

